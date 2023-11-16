VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Catholic Charities is seeking assistance from the public in order to complete their turkey donation goal and feed local families in need.

The Thanks4Giving Turkey Drive returned to its usual sport in front of the Vestal Walmart on Monday for its annual Thanksgiving donation drop off.

With over 3,500 families and organizations signing up for baskets and food items this season, the group set a goal of collecting 3,700 turkeys, accounting for any expected last minute walk ins.

So far, they have only collected 1,454 turkeys and are urging the community to donate as the campaign ends on Friday.

For those interested in participating, Catholic Charities says turkeys can be purchased for under $20. Monetary donations are accepted via text.

To donate, visit the Vestal Walmart or message TurkeyLoveBC to 50155.