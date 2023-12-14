CONCKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A beloved tradition is returning to Susquehanna Valley’s Richard T. Stank Middle School just in time for the holidays.

SV students are inviting older community members to join them for their annual Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon.

Held on December 19, local seniors will be able to enjoy a hot holiday lunch and live music in the school’s cafeteria while they engage in meaningful conversation with other attendees, students, and staff.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. and is open to all seniors who wish to attend.

Although there are still plenty of seats available for the event, the school encourages those looking to attend to reserve a spot.

Tickets are $3 each and can be purchased by calling or visiting the RTS Middle School Main Office from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. The main office can be reached at (607)775-0303. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (607)775-9129 during the same hours.

This year’s event is dine-in only.