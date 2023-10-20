TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – SUNY Broome is making college enrollment easier and more accessible for potential students.

SUNY Broome is taking enrollment on the road as it announces the launch of its new Mobile Enrollment Vehicle. The van is designed to bring the admissions process straight to hopeful students in distant or underserved areas of the community.

The Mobile Enrollment Vehicle will be staffed with academic advisors from the college as they assist prospective students with the necessary steps to enrollment such as the application process, college and career coaching, and tips for scheduling as well as any other academic questions they may have.

“At SUNY Broome, we believe wholeheartedly in meeting students where they are, and we know that there are many distant or underserved communities where individuals don’t have access to college and career coaching and support,” Dr. Penny Kelly, Vice President for Academic Affairs, said. “The Mobile Enrollment Vehicle is designed to bring the admissions process directly to our prospective students, building another crucial bridge between the College and the community.”

The Mobile Enrollment Vehicle will be heading to several events around the Southern Tier in the upcoming weeks. You can catch SUNY Broome at the following locations: