BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Fifth graders at Chenango Forks Elementary School are asking the community for assistance as they participate in a class project.

Students in Christine Johson’s class are currently learning the steps and principals of becoming mindful, kind, and responsible individuals through the school’s character education program. The program, based on “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids” by Sean Covey, focuses on the power of living through skills such as responsibility, respect for others, and teamwork. As part of the initiative, the students are reaching out to the public as they request donations ahead of their Fall Festival event.

In a handwritten letter, fifth grade student Carly says the class would like to put together several themed gift baskets for the festival. The class is accepting items to put in the baskets, gift cards, and monetary donations. Carly says they are looking to make this Fall Festival the best one yet as the students have missed out in the past due to COVID. Carly’s full letter can be seen below.

The Fall Festival is CFE’s largest event. It is put on by the Parent Teacher Organization to raise money for over 500 students. Funds raised during the event benefit various activities such as a visit from the Tri-Cities Opera, books, carnivals, and fifth grade graduation.

Johnson says her goal is to get the students involved in serving those around them, so they become more invested in their community.

The class will be accepting donations until November 7. They can be dropped off or mailed to Chenango Forks Elementary School. Johnson has offered to pick up items from donors as well.

Those who plan on donating are encouraged to include their business card or flier with the gifted items.