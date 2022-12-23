BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Earlier this month, the Southerntiersman Barbershop Chorus held a holiday concert to raise money for CHOW.

On Wednesday night, the group presented a $2,500 check to the organization.

According to concert co-chairman John Rice, for every dollar donated to the food bank, CHOW can provide 5 meals to those in need.

The money was raised through ticket sales and donations at the event.

The concert also included performances from the Binghamton Downtown Singers, the Endwell Community Chorus, the Southern Tier Christian Community Choir, and a Brass quintet called Sunday Brass.

This was the 16th year of the fundraising event.