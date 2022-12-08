JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday, December 10th, children are invited to ‘Snorkel with Santa’ at the West Family YMCA in Johnson City.

The free event allows children to swim and play with Santa in the Y’s pool.

It is open to the public and will last from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The event includes diving with Santa, splash ball, a reindeer dash with pool noodles, and more.

Parents will need to accompany children in the pool who require a floatation device.

The Y is located at 740 Main Street.