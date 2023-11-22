BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High School has officially announced its shuttle schedule for tomorrow’s Thanksgiving Dinner.

As part of an annual tradition, students from Binghamton High School’s Honor Society are preparing for the return of the school’s annual holiday event.

BHS has hosted the dinner since 1996. It is open to all members of the community and is completely free. The dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving foods such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pie. Take-out dinners will not be available.

Shuttles to and from the event will be provided by First Student. The stop schedule can be found below.

9:00 a.m. – 1 Ely Park Boulevard

9:15 a.m. – 150 Moeller Street

9:30 a.m. – 100 Roberts Street

9:45 a.m. – Binghamton High School

10:00 a.m. – 1 Ely Park Boulevard

10:15 a.m. – 150 Moeller Street

10:30 a.m. – 100 Roberts Street

10:45 a.m. – Binghamton High School

11:00 a.m. – 1 Ely Park Boulevard

11:15 a.m. – 150 Moeller Street

11:30 a.m. – 100 Roberts Street

11:45 a.m. – Binghamton High School

12:00 p.m. – 1 Ely Park Boulevard

12:15 p.m. – 150 Moeller Street

12:30 p.m. – 100 Roberts Street

12:45 p.m. – Binghamton High School

Shuttles to Binghamton High School will end at 1 p.m., with the event ending at 2. Only one bus run is provided back to the above pick up locations. Shuttles will leave shortly after 2 p.m., following the same order.