TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An outstanding student has been rewarded with a scholarship from the Broome County Sheriff.

Every year, the New York State Sheriff’s institute offers $500 sponsorships to students interested in a career in law enforcement.

This year, Sheriff Fred Akshar chose Charlie Baez-Rodriguez, a 20-year-old SUNY Broome student majoring in Criminal Justice.

Baez-Rodriguez graduated from Windsor High School and currently lives in Binghamton.

He says he was nominated by his Professor Leigh Martindale and was surprised to receive such an honor.

“My hard work, and dedication, she said I was the perfect candidate for this. I just really like helping people and Law Enforcement, I feel like it’s just really my career goal,” said Baez-Rodriguez.

Baez-Rodriguez says he’ll use the money toward books or other expenses.

He will be graduating from SUNY Broome this spring and wants to find a job with a local police agency.