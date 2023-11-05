BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Seton Catholic Central memorialized a former teacher on Wednesday afternoon as it hosted a celebration of life and unveiling ceremony.

Seton unveiled a portrait a new portrait of legendary music teacher James Wheeler after its All Saints Day Mass. Wheeler taught at Seton and directed Stage Band for four decades before officially retiring in 2016. Though Wheeler passed away shortly after his retirement, his life and legacy continues to inspire several students.

The portrait was created by Alina Galyon of the Class of 2018.