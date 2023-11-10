BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A holiday tradition is on its way back and organizers are searching for volunteers to make it all possible.

The Salvation Army of Binghamton is preparing for its largest fundraising effort of the year, the iconic Red Kettle Campaign. The initiative begins November 11 and runs through December 23. It supports programs across the Binghamton area including food pantries, disaster relief, youth development, and other social services. All funds raised in Binghamton will stay in Binghamton to help the community.

In order to make the campaign the most successful one yet, the Salvation Army is seeking help from the public. The organization is calling for volunteer bellringers to sign up and ring. With the center’s increased services due to COVID, inflation, under-employment, and other reasons, there is an even bigger need for volunteers to help ring than ever before.

“There are a vast number of reasons that people are in need, and we want to serve these individuals at a high level that meets their needs and provides them with hope,” said Capt. Joseph Hansen, Corps Officer and Administrator for The Salvation Army in Binghamton.

To check out bell-ringing opportunities, visit The Salvation Army of Binghamton on Facebook and scan one of the QR codes for a timeslot that fits your needs.