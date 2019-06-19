Real Estate Showcase

Century 21 Sbarra Real Estate

Century 21 Sbarra is the #1 Century 21 in Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania. We are very proud to hold this position and work very hard to keep it. We have earned awards for our quality service and sales volume for the last 13 years. Culminating with the prestigious President's Award for Excellence by achieving the CENTURION Award and the Quality Service Pinnacle Award in the same year.

Century 21 Sbarra maintains three offices. Our headquarters is in Johnson City, NY with branch offices in Penn Yan and Greene NY.