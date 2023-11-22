BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High School’s 28th annual Thanksgiving Dinner will take place tomorrow, but the students were at the school today getting the cafeteria ready.

Community members are invited to a free, hot, Thanksgiving meal tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

About 30 BHS students spent their day off from school cutting pies, plating up cranberry sauce, and setting tables for the over 600 people that are expected to be there tomorrow.

The Co-President for the school’s National Honor Society, Ariana Blake says that some students participate to earn their volunteer hours for National Honor Society, but some volunteer their time on the holiday to give back.

, “This dinner is extremely fulfilling for all the students who get involved. Because not only is it for the students who want to get volunteer hours or anything like that, it’s also just important to see your community and come out here and help them. And see a direct correlation between helping setup the pies, helping with the cranberry sauce and helping organize the decorations. And then being able to serve people here, it’s an amazing experience,” said Blake.

The dinner includes a classic Thanksgiving spread of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pie, and more.

There will be shuttles operated by First Student, taking people to and from the high school.

To see a detailed schedule for the shuttles, click here.