VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Thursday, December 15th, Santa will be visiting Matthews Subaru in Vestal to pose with children and pets.

From 4 to 6 p.m., community members are invited to bring their kids and leashed pets to the dealership to have their photos taken with Santa at no cost.

Participants will receive a free Santa photo in a souvenir sleeve, and there will be free pet and human refreshments.

Additional photos can be purchased for $5 with all proceeds going to the Broome County Humane Society.

Matthews will also be accepting supply donations like Pedigree pet food, cleaning supplies, toys, leashes, collars, etc. from now until December 3rd.

Interested in adopting? Humane Society staff members will be on hand with applications for potential pet parents.