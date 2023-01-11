OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Elks Lodge is looking for teams to participate in its 2023 Spring Food Pantry Food Drive Challenge.

The Elks invites local community groups and businesses to form teams and collect food donations from March 18th through April 1st.

Points are awarded for each donation with extra points coming for those items most needed at local pantries.

The team with the most points on April 1st will receive a 2023 Spring Food Drive Challenge trophy to display for the year.

In 2022, the food drive collected 3,859 items of food and $1,000 in monetary donations for food pantries around Tioga County.

You can sign up your organization by emailing OwegoElksLodge1039@gmail.com, calling 607-687-1039, or visiting the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.

Anyone with questions can contact Tim Sayers at secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com or Tonya Cumm at 607-624-5722.