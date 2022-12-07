VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In August, Olum’s held its 19th Annual Vendor Appreciation Day at Willowbrook Golf Course in Cortland, NY.

Vendors, partners, and employees gathered for a great day of golf and raised $9,397 to benefit VINES, a local community garden dedicated to connecting urban consumers with rural farmers.

VINES has 22 community gardens in the Binghamton area where urban residents can grow organic food.

Today, Olum’s President Andrea Livingston presented a check to Amelia LoDolce, the executive director at VINES.

Livingston said, “For 106 years, Olum’s has shown our commitment to the communities that we serve, and we are proud to support such a worthy cause.”

Olum’s is an employee-owned furniture, appliance, and electronic retailer that operates two stores in the Greater Binghamton area.