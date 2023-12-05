WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Northen Broome CARES is working to spread holiday cheer to seniors across Broome County.

Northern Broome CARES, a program of the Rural Health Network of SCNY, is hosting its fourth Christmas for Seniors project. The group will deliver gifts to lonely older adults in order to remind them that they are appreciated and cared for by the community.

Northen Broome CARES is looking to the community for assistance in reaching their goal this season. It is seeking $1,000 in donations in order to match Visions Federal Credit Union’s gift of $1,000. So far, the program has reached half of their goal. Donations will go to directly benefit the seniors in need by purchasing items such as personal care products, cozy blankets, puzzles, and treats.

Last year, the program brought gifts to over 200 seniors in the Broome County area. The group says one recipient shared with gratitude that it was the only gift they would be opening on Christmas Day.

To donate, visit rhnscny.org by December 15.

The program is a collaboration of Rural Health Network employees and board members, Advisory Committee members of Northern Broome CARES, community members, and Visions Federal Credit Union.