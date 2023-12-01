BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – NoMa Community Center is looking to the community for assistance as it gives children the opportunity to spread holiday cheer to the important adults in their life.

The community center is currently accepting donations of new or unused items for its Santa’s Workshop. Each year, NoMa hosts the free holiday event which allows children to select and wrap gift items to give to their loved ones.

All of the gifts provided during the event are donated by the community. Donation ideas include kitchenware, coffee mugs, purses, books, candles, picture frames, bath & body products, gift sets, socks, slippers, hats, gloves, ties, and more.

Donations will be accepted through December 11 and can be dropped off on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. NoMa is located inside of First Congregational Church at 30 Main Street in Binghamton. Donation drop off can also be scheduled by contacting nomanorthofmain@gmail.com.

NoMa is seeking volunteers to sort and prepare for the workshop event on December 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. Volunteers are also needed for the day of the event.

Santa’s Workshop will be held on December 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children and adults are invited to select and wrap gifts. A light meal will also be provided.

For more information, visit NoMa – North on Main on Facebook.