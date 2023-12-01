ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New Life Ministries is supporting harm reduction and working to protect community members in need.

The church recently placed a NaloxBox outside of its building. Provided by TruthPharm, the community box offers free, readily available Naloxone.

Naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Each package inside the NaloxBox contains two doses of Narcan nasal spray with instructions on how to use it.

The box is open at all times and is free to anyone in need. It is attached to the northeast corner of the building and is located outside at 201 Hill Ave in Endicott.

New Life Ministries says its vision is to care for people at all times and in all walks of life. It also says they wish to see our community find freedom from addiction.

Additionally, the church is encouraging anyone who would like support for an addiction or any other hardship to join the New Life Celebrate Recovery service every Thursday at 6:30pm. The program is open to all who are struggling and is for all ages.

To learn more, visit newlifefm.com.