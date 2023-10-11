JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A unique community dining experience will now be held at St. James Church.

On the second Sunday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., the church will be hosting a community supper for all who wish to attend. The event is completely free and welcomes everyone in need, regardless of their circumstances. The sit-down dinner is designed to feel like a restaurant dining experience.

The dinners will be held on November 12, December 10, January 14, February 11, and March 10.

Though the event is free, donations are appreciated. The church is currently accepting food, seasonal appropriate clothing, hygiene supplies, and monetary donations.

For more information, call (607)341-8263.