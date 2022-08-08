BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Mirabito announced that it is contributing $71,016 to The Upstate Foundation to help support the mission of Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

During the month of June and through July 4th weekend, participating Mirabito convenience stores asked customers if they wanted to donate to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital by “rounding up” on their purchase.

The successful campaign will help numerous sick children throughout the upcoming year.

“It is incredible to see the life that this campaign takes on each year due to the passion of the Mirabito Team,” said Danielle LaTour, Director of Retail Development for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Campaigns like this are integral to us meeting needs not covered by insurance for the kids & families in our 22 county footprint that come to our hospital & our clinics. We are so grateful for this partnership!”