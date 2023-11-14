BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Mirabito Energy Products is joining the Salvation Army this winter for a beloved tradition and fundraiser.

Mirabito announced on Tuesday that it will be participating in the Salvation Army’s 2023 Red Kettle Campaign to ensure every member of the community has their basic needs met.

Beginning November 17, the Mirabito Convenience Store located at 33 South Washington Street in Binghamton will be a designated donation location. The store says this spot provides the public with a convenient and accessible way to contribute to the Salvation Army’s vital work while making an impact on the lives of those in need.

“At Mirabito Energy Products, our commitment to supporting community and family values is deeply ingrained in our mission. It’s more than just providing energy; it’s about fostering connections and making a positive impact in the lives of those around us.” Said Marissa Sweeney, Marketing Director for Mirabito Energy Products. “It’s an honor to support an organization that does so much to help those in need within our community. We encourage our friends, neighbors, and customers to come by and make a donation on November 17th, as every cent makes a difference.”

In true Red Kettle Campaign fashion, Mirabito staff members will serve as bellringers as they collect donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Those who donate to the cause will receive a coupon for a free 16-ounce coffee redeemable at any Mirabito Convenience Store. The coupon is valid through the end of 2023.

Mirabito says it is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves, and the partnership with the Salvation Army aligns with the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.