(WIVT/WBGH) – Matthews Auto Group is working to provide a better Christmas for children across the communities it serves.

Matthews has once again partnered with Toys for Tots for the holiday season. The auto group is currently collecting new, unwrapped toys for local children at its various locations.

Matthew Chevy and GMC; located on Old Vestal Road next to the waterfalls, Matthews Import Center; located on Old Vestal Road behind Lowe’s, and Matthews Nissan and Planet Preowned; located on the Vestal Parkway, have teamed up with the Binghamton Police Department to collect toys until December 13.

Matthews Ford of Norwich, located at 175 East Main Street in Norwich, is working with Marines for Toys for Tots in Chenango County through December 12.

Additionally, Matthews Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, located on River Lane in Great Bend, PA, is collecting toys for Susquehanna County Interfaith until December 4.

All locations will have a vehicle in its showroom where customers and community members can drop off the new, unwrapped toys.