VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Thursday, December 22nd, the Jewish Community Center of Binghamton will host its annual Hanukkah celebration from 5:15 to 7 p.m.

The evening will begin with a torch walk where children and teens from the community will lead a procession of lights from the JCC entrance, to Temple Israel’s parking lot, and back to the JCC.

This will be followed by a short ceremony in the JCC Auditorium with music, recitations, and performances by the JCC Early Childhood Center and Hillel Academy. There will also be a showing of the annual community Hanukkah video that the organization puts together.

At 6 p.m., a food buffet will open with homemade potato latkes, applesauce, tuna, rolls, beverages, and desserts.

Food tickets will be sold for $8 per person, $6 for seniors and children, and $28 for the whole family.

From 6 to 7 p.m., there will be plenty of games, arts and crafts, face painting, and a special appearance Rowdy the Rumble Pony.

Reservations are appreciated and can be made by calling the JCC office at 724-2417.