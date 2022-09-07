BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The local Indian-American community is inviting everyone this weekend to a celebration of Indian food, music and culture.

The Indian Cultural Centre in Vestal is holding its annual India Day event on Saturday.

This year’s celebration coincides with the 75th anniversary of Indian independence from British colonial rule.

Doctor Rajesh Dave of UHS is a member of the cultural centre.

He said that the organization is proud of its cultural roots and its assimilation into American society.

“To try to bring the culture, the flavor, the food, the nuances and the ambiences from India to our community and introduce them. We’ve been doing it for over 40 years and we are proud to be part of this community and this country that we have called home.”

India Day runs from noon to 5 on Saturday at the cultural centre at 1595 Route 26 in Vestal.

Admission is free but there is a cost for food.

The event takes place rain or shine in a giant tent outside the centre.