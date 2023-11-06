BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An effort to raise up and pay tribute to veterans from our area is underway.

The first cohort of Greater Binghamton Hometown Heroes banners were hung from light posts on the Bevier Street bridge in Binghamton near the entrance to Otsiningo Park.

The first to be installed was of famed television writer and Binghamton native Rod Serling who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. 10 other banners depicting veterans, both men and women, who served from the Civil War through the Global War on Terror were also placed along what is also known as the VFW Memorial Bridge.

The hometown heroes project is sponsored by the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group in partnership with Broome County and the City of Binghamton with support from the Vet Center.

An official unveiling ceremony is planned for Thursday at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.