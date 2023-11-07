ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVTWBGH) – Students from Homer Brink Elementary celebrated our local veterans today with a special ceremony.

As part of its Morning Program, the school hosted its annual Veteran’s Day Celebration.

With a couple dozen veterans in attendance, students in early kindergarten through second grade sang songs, read stories and poems, and presented a unique video thanking them for their service.

Enrichment teacher and co-chair for the Morning Program Hilary Rozek says the event is a very special day for the school staff, the kids and their relatives who have served.

“They are so gracious and we’ve actually had some send letters to the kids and we share those with the kids so they understand that what they’re doing does have meaning, not just today but moving forward,” said Rozek.

Rozek says each student at Homer Brink is working on a coloring page to be donated to local VFW and American Legions Posts on Veterans Day.

She says the event has grown so much over the last 15 years, it’s outgrowing its usual space.