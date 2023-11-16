BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIV/WBGH) – Home Instead is making sure seniors across the Greater Binghamton area are recognized and appreciated this holiday season.

From now until December 12, community members can purchase gifts for older adults who may be overlooked, isolated, or alone for the holidays through Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior gift-giving program.

To participate, shoppers can visit the Be a Santa for a Senior Tree on the fourth floor of Boscov’s Department Store in Binghamton. There, they will find ornaments featuring the name and wish list of an older adult on display. Shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped or in a gift bag to Boscov’s with the ornament attached. The gifts will be delivered to local seniors in time for the holidays.

“The holidays can be hard for many older adults, especially those who may not have a companion to share them with and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the impact that Be a Santa to a Senior has had over the past 20 years,” said Joe Conaty, co-owner of the Binghamton Home Instead office. “Gifts aside, the true value is the connection Be a Santa to a Senior makes between the community and our older neighbors.”

The nationwide program has engaged more then 65,000 volunteers, provided more than 2.2 million gifts, and shared holiday spirit with about 800,000 older adults since its inception in 2003. This year, program coordinators hope to collect more than 600 gifts for Broome County seniors.

The Binghamton Home Instead office says Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program. It has partnered with local businesses, non-profit organizations, volunteers, and members of the community to help with gift collection and distribution.

For more information on how to participate, visit beasantatoasenior.com or call (607) 723-3600.

Boscov’s is located at 11 Court Street.