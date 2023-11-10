BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Roberson Museum and Science Center is working to spread holiday cheer as it prepares for one of the community’s most beloved holiday traditions.

Roberson is just under a week away from presenting its 69th annual Home for the Holidays extravaganza. Elaborate decorations, hundreds of over-the-top trees, and dazzling holiday displays will deck the halls of Roberson mansion and museum from November 16 through the New Year, ending January 4.

Throughout the two-month long event, Roberson will also host a variety of fun activities and attractions including live music and performances every weekend, parties, and its annual Holiday Marketplace shopping event.

Home for the Holidays is the Roberson’s busiest time of the year. The event will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Roberson will also offer mansion tours, craft workshops for kids, and seasonal Planetarium shows.

While you’re there, be sure to check out NewsChannel 34’s “Clear the Shelters” themed tree!

Though Roberson has not announced a complete schedule of activities for the season, visit roberson.org to stay up to date with a complete list of events.