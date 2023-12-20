BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Another effort to feed hungry families is underway in Binghamton, this one with a focus on including wholesome, locally grown vegetables.

Inside the Broome County Regional Farmers Market today, a large crew made quick work of packing boxes for 275 families to be able to cook their own special holiday meal.

The collaboration between multiple agencies was spearheaded by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo. Partners include Cornell Cooperative Extension, CHOW, Broome-Tioga BOCES, Broome County and the Leadership Alliance.

Each box contains a turkey, stuffing corn, cranberry sauce and sparkling cider, along with locally grown potatoes, carrots, squash and onions.

An online fundraiser generated more than $16,000 to pay for the meals.

“This is a community that rises up, and I remember when we talked a few weeks ago about where we were at in our fundraising efforts, and we had quite a ways to go. I remember saying ‘I know this is a big ask, but this community has a big heart’, and this is what we’re seeing today. A huge heart for the community and for those in need and it’s just a beautiful thing to be a part of,” said Aylesworth.

Some Maine-Endwell students interested in careers as teachers helped with the packing process.

Broome County’s Veterans Resilience Project paid for 30 of the holiday giving boxes to go to local veterans.

The boxes also include cookies from local bakery Sinfully Sweet and a holiday cookbook written by nutritionists at CCE.