BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, December 10th, the City of Binghamton will host a free Holiday Carousel Event at Recreation Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event will feature holiday carousel rides, hayrides, horse drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa, musical performances, and much more.

Visitors can also enjoy an ice rink set up near the Beethoven Street parking lot. You must bring your own skates and skating will be weather dependent (the ice making process is expected to be completed by 12/10).

Hot chocolate will be on sale throughout the night to benefit the Binghamton Youth Sports Association.

If you can’t make it this Saturday, one more Holiday Carousel Event will be held on Saturday, December 17th.

