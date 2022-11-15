ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday, November 19th, Union-Endicott High School will host its annual Harvest Fest from noon until 3 p.m.
The event has something for everyone in the family. Food will be offered from Roma’s Pizza and Phil’s Chicken House along with treats like cotton candy, snow cones, and popcorn.
Strategy and carnival games will be set up throughout the school as well as vendors, a bounce house, a photo booth, crafts, and even laser tag.
According to the school, there will also be a large raffle and the more vendors you interact with, the better chance you have to win.
The following community agencies will be on hand promoting their services ahead of the holiday season:
- CHOW
- Turkey Giveaway
- Dancing with D Studios
- Southern Tier Community Center
- UNITY 4H
- STIC
- Boys and Girls Scouts
- Karate Studios
- Cornell Cooperative Extension
- Fidelis Care
- Molina Healthcare
- Visions
- UECSD Family Support Center
- And more…
Best of all, the entire event is free.
Union-Endicott High School is located at 1200 East Main Street.