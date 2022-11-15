ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday, November 19th, Union-Endicott High School will host its annual Harvest Fest from noon until 3 p.m.

The event has something for everyone in the family. Food will be offered from Roma’s Pizza and Phil’s Chicken House along with treats like cotton candy, snow cones, and popcorn.

Strategy and carnival games will be set up throughout the school as well as vendors, a bounce house, a photo booth, crafts, and even laser tag.

According to the school, there will also be a large raffle and the more vendors you interact with, the better chance you have to win.

The following community agencies will be on hand promoting their services ahead of the holiday season:

CHOW

Turkey Giveaway

Dancing with D Studios

Southern Tier Community Center

UNITY 4H

STIC

Boys and Girls Scouts

Karate Studios

Cornell Cooperative Extension

Fidelis Care

Molina Healthcare

Visions

UECSD Family Support Center

And more…

Best of all, the entire event is free.

Union-Endicott High School is located at 1200 East Main Street.