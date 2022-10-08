BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Fall is in full-swing throughout the Southern Tier, this means that it is time to explore the fun seasonal activities that this area has to offer.

Here are some fun things to do this weekend, according to the NewsChannel 34 staff

Visit the Cider Mill in Endicott

The Cider Mill, located on Nanticoke Avenue, is an area staple throughout the fall. According to their website, The Cider Mill has been a landmark in its location since 1926 and became part of the Ciotoli family in 1942. On a cold winter night in December of 1971, the Mill was lost to fire. Rebuilt in 1972, the “new” Mill became more popular than ever with both longtime community patrons, and touring visitors. The wonderful aromas and tastes of Fall in upstate New York continue to attract thousands each year to the natural goodness of pure cider and all the old-fashioned goods that complement its flavor.

Visit a local pumpkin patch or go apple picking

Broome County is home to several pumpkin-patches and apple picking locations that have activities for the whole family. Families can grab some pumpkins to carve, add to a pie, or put out for decoration this October. They can also enjoy the delicious apples that this area has to offer. Many of these places have activities like hayrides and corn mazes and tend to offer staple treats like donuts and cider. Here are some great locations in the area:

Jackson’s Pumpkin Farm, Lone Maple Farm, Stoughton Farm, Russell Farms, Apple Hills, and Iron Kettle Farm.

Go on a hike

There are fewer things more beautiful than Upstate New York in the fall. Multiple locations around the area provide fantastic views, including the free Binghamton University Nature preserve, Chenango Valley State Park, the Chenango River Walk, Otsiningo Park and so much more!

Local football games and sporting events

Go out and support your local high school by catching a game or two. NewsChannel 34’s Brian Rudman will provide you with a game of the week and where to catch some other great games on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit a local restaurant/bar for Sunday NFL football

The Binghamton area is home to several great restaurants where you can sit down and enjoy games, some food, and drink every Sunday. Whether it be the Bills, Giants, Jets or another team, most places around town will have your favorite game on.

Check out a haunted house

If you’re up for a Halloween scare, you can visit one of the many haunted houses in the area. Places like Hellstead Manor, Slaughterland Screampark, and Reaper’s Revenge will be sure to add a little fright to your weekend.

Let us know what you think and help us add to our list!