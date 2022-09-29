DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some local chefs and aspiring chefs put their talents to the test yesterday evening to support a worthy cause.

The Fresh Food Faceoff, the largest annual fundraiser for Cornell Cooperative Extension, was held at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.

NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke was privileged to be one of the judges.

Each restaurant or culinary school utilized ingredients that they had purchased at the farmers market.

The winner in the pork category was the Broome-Tioga BOCES culinary school.

The winner for chciken was River Bistro at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Vegetarian went to Social on State while Chroma Bakery took home best dessert.

People’s Choice awards went to River Bistro and Chroma.