BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local veterans organization is ensuring all current and former service members have a place to go this Thanksgiving.

Clear Path for Veterans is hosting its annual Southern Tier Thanksgiving meal for veterans and families on November 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a week prior to the observed holiday. The event, which has become a community tradition, invites any and all veterans who may be alone or hungry this holiday to join. The families of active-duty members are also welcome to attend.

The event will be held at American Legion Post 1645, located at 177 Robinson Street in Binghamton.

The meal will be catered by the Clear Path for Veterans Culinary Team and will be fully equipped with favorite Thanksgiving essentials such as turkey, stuffing, and several other sides. Those in attendance will also be able to enjoy good conversation in the company of other veterans, music, and more.

The event is free, but registration is required to attend. To register, visit clearpath4vets.com.