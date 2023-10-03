OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – CASA-Trinity and the Tioga County Advocacy, Support, and Prevention Coalition are preparing to launch an important new initiative to further support those affected by a loved one’s substance use.

Family members, partners, and friends of someone struggling with addiction are invited to attend the first session of the CRAFT Family Support Group on October 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meetings will be held each Wednesday at 72 North Avenue in Owego. The group is facilitated by Truth Pharm and is free to anyone in need of support. You must be 18 or older to attend.

The family support group’s philosophies and course materials are based on the Community Reinforcement and Family Training Model, or CRAFT, model. Topics discussed throughout the sessions include motivation and goal setting, family dynamics, triggers, communication techniques, treatment resources, and effective methods for supporting a loved one on the path to recovery. Group books and materials will be provided.

CASA-Trinity provides support and education to those affected by substance use. For more information, visit their website casa-trinity.org.