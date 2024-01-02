BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local community organization is helping the public reach their goals this New Year.

The Lee Barta Community Center is continuing to support the needs of local individuals as it hosts several projects geared towards a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle. All of the programs are free and open to all who wish to join.

Lee Barta’s most popular program is its food pantry. Open every Wednesday from 10:30 to noon, guests can gather the food they need for the week. The center does not require photo ID, benefits cards, or proof of residency, and community members are encouraged to come every week. Additionally, personal hygiene products are offered during pantry hours every third Wednesday of the month including razors, shaving cream, feminine hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner, and more.

Community members can also work towards receiving a new bicycle with “Earn-A-Bike”. Led by Fresh Cycles, an educational bike program, Earn-A-Bike is a four-week project that teaches participants a different aspect of bicycle repair including how to fix a flat tire, adjust brakes, complete a full tune-up, and how to ride safely in Broome County. Classes are offered to guests ages 9 and up and are held every Tuesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Those in attendance are also asked to complete one hour of volunteer service. Once participants have completed the four classes as well as the volunteer hour, they will receive a gently used bicycle, a helmet, and a lock. Alternatively, community members can earn a bike through five hours of volunteer service. Open shop hours are offered on Mondays from 9 to 11 a.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Through Fresh Cycles, Lee Barta has the tools and parts needed to repair almost any bike on hand. The shop is open to the public during these hours to assist in repairing their bike. Parts may also be earned through volunteer service.

Lee Barta offers a special event for parents or caregivers and babies every Monday from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Baby Book Buddies is open all children ages three and under and encourages reading through talking, playing, or singing. Free diapers are offered to participants as well.

School-aged children can also join in on the fun with Drop-In Hour, an afterschool program. Held every other Friday, kids in attendance can play a variety of games, do crafts, and enjoy snacks. A signed permission slip is required to attend. This month’s Drop-In Hour dates are January 12 and January 26.

The Healthy Lifestyles Coalition (HLC), an organization run out of the Lee Barta Community Center, offers a unique and fun class for guests 18 years of age and older. “Movement with Miss Rebecca” is an hour-long dance class, focused on strengthening the mind and body through music, aerobics, fitness, and dance. This month’s classes will be held on January 10 and January 24 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Each month, Lee Barta is home to special events aimed at healthy living. With help from HLC, the center will be hosting a Slow Cooker Cooking Class on January 18 from 5 to 6 p.m. Those in attendance will have the chance to learn how to cook delicious meals and will be gifted their own slow cooker at the end of the event. Additionally, HLC is presenting a free karate lesson in partnership with Fairbanks Karate. The lesson will be held on January 20 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Lastly, Family Game Night will be held on January 31 from 5 to 6 p.m. Families of all ages are welcome to attend, and light refreshments will be served.

The Lee Barta Community Center, Healthy Lifestyles Coalition, and Fresh Cycles work together to host a variety of reoccurring events throughout the year as well as special monthly initiatives. To stay up to date with the center and its programs, visit Healthy Lifestyles Coalition-HLC on Facebook.