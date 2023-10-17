TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As a small way of saying thank you for serving, all Tioga County veterans, service members, and military-connected families can collect free groceries.

The Owego Elks Lodge is partnering with the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency to host grocery giveaways for military members and their loved ones. On November 9 from 12 to 2 p.m., all qualifying Tioga County residents can collect grocery items at the former Davinci’s Restaurant building at 91 Orchard Street in Spencer. Only proof of service is required on the day of the event and pre-registration is not necessary. The food will be distributed on a first come-first serve basis, rain or shine.

The organizations are planning to host more events and will present another grocery giveaway on December 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Project Neighbor of Newark Valley at 79 Whig Street in Newark Valley. Those eligible are welcome to attend any and all events. The final giveaway is planned for March 2024, though the details have not yet been determined.

Any questions can be directed to the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency by calling (607)687-8228.