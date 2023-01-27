CHENANGO BRIDGE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Our Food and Farm Showcase returns with a profile of a Chenango Bridge artisan who says no two of his works are exactly alike.

Eric Fetterman started Not Your Dad’s Woodshop a couple years ago just as the pandemic was starting.

That gave him some time to build up an inventory of wood products such as cutting boards, trivets, wine caddies, American flags and even door stops.

Fetterman says about 20% of his work are custom orders.

He’s done woodworking in his basement as a hobby for about 20 years, but upgraded his saws and other tools when he launched his business.

Fetterman says that while he never works off a set pattern, he’s very meticulous about the outcome.

“I’m fairly particular in the ways things are made. The glue joints need to be a certain way. The finish has to be right. If I don’t think I would like it, it doesn’t get sold.”

Fetterman uses traditional woods like walnut, maple, pine and oak as well as some exotic varieties such as purple heart, bloodwood, padauk and sapele.

He says he loves working with the natural grain.

“I want something that’s kind of funky, I want something that’s got a little character, something that’s a little, ‘Jeez, I’ve never seen that before. What kind of wood is that?’ That’s what you don’t normally see in black walnut. This is very wavy, deep. Grains are the key to most of the projects just to make it look cool.”

Fetterman says his woodshop is his place to escape the stresses of life.

He currently only sells his products at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market on Saturdays from 9 until 1.

You can get more information and see more examples of his work on his Facebook page, Not Your Dad’s Woodshop.