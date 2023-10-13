TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Tonight’s Food and Farm Showcase features a brand-new business that brings the flavors of Korea to Greater Binghamton.

Soojung Lee launched Seoulful Foods five months ago.

Lee spells Seoul like the capital city of South Korea. She prepares her hot meals in the Commercial Kitchen at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market on Saturday mornings starting at 7 and then sells them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farmers Market.

Among her dishes are rice bowls with marinated beef or spicy chicken, gluten-free glass noodles and dumpling soup.

Lee says the popularity of Korean popular culture through movies, TV shows and K-Pop music has made more people aware of Korean food.

“My food is very fresh, very crunchy, a lot of experiences in their flavors. You can immediately see that’s very healthy food,” said Lee.

Lee grew up in a farming region of South Korea and moved with her family to Greater Binghamton in 2017.

She took her experiences using produce from her family farm to sourcing as many ingredients from the Farmers Market as possible.

Lee graduated from the SUNY Broome Culinary School and began producing her own sugar chili sauce which she plans to start bottling for retail sale next month

She says for Koreans, eating is often a shared experience.

“Typically, Korean food is interacting food with your community, on your table, with your family, your friends,” said Lee.

Lee is looking to do more catering and special events and hopes to one day open her own restaurant.

You can follow her at Seoulful Foods LLC on Facebook.