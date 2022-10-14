GLEN AUBREY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today’s Food and Farm Showcase takes us to a family-run farm store in Glen Aubrey that has become popular with the locals and beyond.

Hust Roost Farm opened in July 2020 and is run by Joe Hust, his wife Cathy, son Casey and daughter-in-law Rachel.

They started homesteading with chickens several years ago before deciding to open a general store.

There, they sell their eggs, homemade jams and baked goods as well as a number of prepared foods including pizza.

Plus, plenty of other local and regional products such as meats, dairy, honey and woodworking crafts.

The Husts offer subscription produce boxes with some vegetables they grow augmented with items purchased from Amish farmers.

“We just love seeing all of the people from around the community come in and we get people from all over. That’s the best part of the whole thing is visiting people and repeat customers that come back all the time. You see new people. It’s been great. We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the community,” says Hust.

Also on site is a separate business, Smokey Legend Barbecue, which is open for takeout on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons, although their products are also served inside the farm store.

In addition to more than 100 egg-laying hens, the Hust family also raises goats and rabbits and has a pony.

Joe says visiting the animals makes for a fun family outing.

“Parents stop in with their kids, or grandparents, we let them walk out back, give them some pellets to feed the animals and they just wander around out there and check that out. Then they’ll stop in and maybe get ice cream. That’s the best thing about it is just seeing families come gather and hang out here and have a great time,” he said.

Hust carries Giffords Ice Cream from the State of Maine which he says has been very popular and makes a great milkshake.

The Hust family is also known for its generosity, holding bottle drives and donating to local fundraisers.

On Saturday October 29th from 11 to 7, Hust will hold a decorated pumpkin contest with a gift card for the winner and a free small ice cream cone for all participants.

The farm store is open year-round, Tuesday through Friday 11 to 7 and 9 to 7 on Saturdays.

For more information, go to http://HustRoostFarm.dot.