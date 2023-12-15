OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Today’s Food and Farm Showcase takes us to a new artisan bakery in Owego that’s having trouble keeping up with demand.

Nasia Duncan opened Baking by Numbers at 59 North Avenue in April.

The business specializes in sourdough breads, croissants and other pastries that are laminated, which means they involve the layering of dough and butter.

Breads include Country White sourdough, baguettes, focaccia, and briche rolls.

Pastry offerings include tea cake, babka scones, almond croissants, frangipane and individual tarts.

Duncan began baking as an adult, inspired by the Great British Baking Show. She says baking is a science rather than an art form.

Duncan prefers sourdough to using yeast because of the simplicity.

“You really shouldn’t need much to make a good loaf of bread. You need flour, you need salt, you need water. You can get away with doing away with your yeast if you just rely on those three things and bacteria that just grows naturally everywhere,” said Duncan.

Duncan begins her baking days at 1 a.m. in order to be ready at 8.

She says her sourdoughs can take two days to prepare and the croissants three, but it’s worth the effort.

Baking By Numbers uses as many locally grown or sourced products as possible because she knows the producers care about quality.