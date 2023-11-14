ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Downs Casino Resort is extending a helping hand to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier this Thanksgiving.

The organizations are ensuring families and individuals have enough food to eat this holiday season as they partner for the 14th annual Virtual Turkey Drive. From now until November 23, Tioga Downs will be matching all donations made through the Food Bank’s website, filling as many Thanksgiving tables as possible.

“With the upcoming holidays, many families across the Southern Tier are facing the decision to shift their resources to a more pressing need that will impact how they spend their holiday meal,” explained Mark Bordeau, Food Bank of the Southern Tier President & CEO. “So many of us have lasting memories that are centered around the table during a holiday meal, and that should not be out of reach of families experiencing food insecurity.”

In 2022, the Food Bank was able to distribute more than 7,480 turkey meals. This year, the demand for holiday turkeys has nearly doubled.

Organizers from the Food Bank say with the increase in living expenses, they are hoping to continue the yearly tradition and meet their goals for the holidays.