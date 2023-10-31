TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT//WBGH) – Local organizations gathered together at Weis Markets on Front Street and went on a shopping spree to battle food insecurity in our community.

For over 20 years, local radio stations and businesses have been participating in the shopping cart challenge.

The challenge includes filling up shopping carts with all kinds of food that is then donated to CHOW.

This year’s bill was over $22,000 and it was paid for by Gault Auto, in addition to a $25,000 donation to CHOW.

The founding partner of Stanley Law Services, Joe Stanley says that for those with the ability to do so, donating your time, money, or food is the strongest way to combat food insecurity.

“We’re all chipping in. Those of us who have it, to try and make things better for our neighbors who are less fortunate. And we’re all here, however we do it. Whatever our organization is, whatever our goal is, it’s to help those less fortunate in our community,” said Stanley.

The Food-a-Bago will run through November 6 in the Weis parking lot on Front Street.

Stop in to donate non-perishable food items through November 3rd from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is open November 4th and 5th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and November 6th from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.