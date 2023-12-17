KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A special blood drive will be held once again to honor the life of a fallen New York State Police Trooper.

The Red Cross has announced the return of the annual NYSP Trooper Christopher Skinner memorial blood drive. Held by Skinner’s family and friends, the event serves as an opportunity to give back to the community while remembering the courageous service of the fallen officer.

Skinner was a 13-year veteran and served as a State Trooper for many years. He was killed in a hit and run in 2014 while conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate 81 in the Town of Chenango.

Since his death, his family and friends have put on the blood drive every year.

The event will be held on December 26 at Five Mile Point Fire Company in Kirkwood. From 12 to 6 p.m., community members along with members of law enforcement, emergency personnel, and first responders can make an appointment to donate blood in Skinner’s honor.

To reserve an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1(800)733-2767, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The sponsor code is KirkwoodCommunity.