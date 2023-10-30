BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – We Outside 607 is making sure local children have the chance to trick or treat this Halloween.

The community and youth engagement organization is hosting Operation Candy Chaos on October 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. The free event is a large neighborhood-style trick or treat and will take place at two housing projects in Binghamton in order to give the children residing there an equal opportunity to enjoy Halloween.

Organizers from We Outside 607 say their goal is to collaborate with residents at both Carlisle Projects and Saratoga Projects to distribute candy, literature, and resources to trick-or-treaters and their parents, while providing another opportunity for neighbors to interact, network, and coordinate.

We Outside 607 hosted several summer pop up events to engage local children in outdoor activities by providing them with an opportunity to play. As a result, the group made many connections with tenants living in both Carlisle Apartments and Saratoga Terrace housing projects. It will be assisted by resident volunteers as they occupy their stoops and porches to give the neighboring kids a classic trick or treat experience. The group aimed to procure about 150 pounds of candy to share amongst both housing projects.

To make any last-minute donations to We Outside 607’s Candy Chaos or to learn more about the group and its community efforts, visit its Linktree linktr.ee/WeOutside607.

Carlisle Apartments is located at 150 Moeller Street and Saratoga Terrace is located at 20 Felters Road. Both are in Binghamton.

All participants will also receive a free Know Your Rights wristband.

We Outside 607 is a community youth and engagement activist group encouraging children to go outside and play. They focus on low-income, underserved, and marginalized communities in the Greater Binghamton area in an effort to give all children an equal opportunity to play and build their confidence.