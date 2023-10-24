(WIVT/WBGH) – Trick or treat season is just around the corner! Break out your plastic pumpkin, pillowcase, or treat bag as well as your favorite costume and get ready to have the best Halloween yet.

NewsChannel 34 is ensuring your October is filled with way more treats than tricks this year. We’ve compiled a list of community events guaranteed to get kids and families in the spooky spirit.

Local Trick or Treating, Trunk or Treating

For the little kids, big kids, and everyone who wants to join in on the fun.

OCTOBER 25

Bridgewater Trunk or Treat: One of largest, most beloved trunk or treats is back for a night of free, safe Halloween fun for children and families in the City of Binghamton. Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing hosts around 1000 trick or treaters each year for an evening full of candy, food, and festive fun. Bridgewater employees will be dressed in full costume from 4 to 6 p.m. as they pass out goodies in front of themed trunks. Guests can also enjoy a haunted house and themed activities. Bridgewater is located at 159 Front Street in Binghamton.

OCTOBER 26

UMC Trunk or Treat: The Centenary-Chenango Street United Methodist Church is inviting kids and families to a free trunk or treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Dress in your costume or come as you are and join the church to celebrate Halloween. The Centenary-Chenango Street United Methodist Church is located at 438 Chenango Street in Binghamton.

STIC Trunk or Treat: The Southern Tier Independance Center is getting ready to hold their 2023 trunk or treat. Trick or treaters can head to the center from 5 to 7 p.m. to collect their free candy. Donuts, popcorn, hotdogs, and cider will also be available for purchase to benefit STIC’s services. The Southern Tier Independance Center is located at 135 East Frederick Street in Binghamton.

STCC Endicott Trick or Treat: Families and friends are invited to join the Southern Tier Community Center for its 3rd annual Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. The center encourages everyone to put on their best costumes and come enjoy free candy and light refreshments. The Southern Tier Community Center is located at 1 Clubhouse Road in Endicott.

OCTOBER 27

Owego Halloween Fest: Gather the whole family and head to this year’s Owego Halloween Fest to show off your best Halloween costumes. From 5 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy free candy, live music, and all of the spooky specialties of the shops of the Owego Central Historic District. Click here to check out more information. The Owego Central Historic District is located on Lake Street in Owego.

OCTOBER 28

Roberson Museum’s Spooktacular: For those looking to mix a little bit of history into their Halloween this year, don’t miss the Roberson’s Spooktacular event. Kids can trick or treat through the museum in their cutest or spookiest costume as they enjoy a day filled with fun, educational activities. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for students, seniors, and military. Admission is free for children under the age of 4 and museum members. For more information, check out roberson.org. Roberson Musuem and Science Center is located at 30 Front Street in Binghamton.

Binghamton Pumpkin Farm Fall Festival: Join in celebrating 25 years of the Binghamton Pumpkin Farm this Halloween. Put on your costume and head to the farm’s Fall Festival from noon to 3 for an afternoon of free activities and games, food, drinks, and goodies for kids as well as live music from local band Lovestoned. Families can also enjoy a petting zoo while taking advantage of the farm’s end of the season deals on apples and squash. The farm is animal friendly and encourages guests to bring their pets along with them. Visit Binghamton NY Pumpkin Farm on Facebook to learn more. The Binghamton Pumpkin Farm is located at 381 Pierce Creek Road in Binghamton.

Oakdale Commons Trick or Treat: Halloween has officially returned to the Oakdale Commons. Little ghouls and goblins ages 12 and under are invited to come trick or treat around the mall from noon to 3. There will also be activities and Halloween photo opportunities. The event is free to attend. The Oakdale Commons is located at 601-635 Harry L. Drive in Johnson City.

EPAC Trick or Treat, Take a Seat: The Endicott Performing Arts Center is hosting a unique Halloween event for families that are looking for a safe, fun way to spend the holiday. Beginning at 6 p.m., kids of all ages can dress up and trick or treat around the theatre before enjoying “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “Toy Story of Terror” on the big screen at 7. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, visit endicottarts.com. The Endicott Performing Arts Center is located at 102 Washington Avenue in Endicott.

Broome County Regional Farmers Halloween Market: Put on your Halloween costumes and head to the Binghamton Farmers Market as it puts a spooky twist on its normal Saturday market. There will be festivities and treats for those who attend. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The Binghamton Farmers Market is located at 840 Upper Front Street in Binghamton.

Chenango Valley State Park Trunk or Treat: Chenango Valley State Park is hosting a free trunk or treat in the park from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Taking place in the Chipmunk Bluff Camping Area, kids can collect their candy before enjoying the park and free hayrides from Winn Hill Farm. Chenango Valley State Park is located at 153 State Park Road in Chenango Forks.

CSBC Trunk or Treat: The Catholic Schools of Broome County are inviting kids from across the area to join them for a trunk or treat at Seton Catholic Central from 12 to 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend, and the event is completely free. Seton Catholic Central is located at 70 Seminary Avenue in Binghamton.

VOICES Recovery Center Trunk or Treat: Join VOICES as it hosts its free trunk or treat from 1 to 3 p.m. Donuts, candy apples, cider from the Cider Mill, and gift bags will be provided for children in attendance. VOICES Recovery Center is located at 340 Prospect Street in Binghamton.

Vestal UMC Trunk or Treat: Vestal United Methodist Church is hosting a day of free, safe, and not-so-spooky fun for kids of all ages. The church will be home to several trunks passing out candy as well as games and music. The event will begin at 4 p.m. Vestal United Methodist Church is located at 328 Main Street in Vestal.

Halloweekend at Ross Park: Grab your favorite costume and candy bag, the Discovery Center and Ross Park Zoo are teaming up to bring the best Halloween yet. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can experience a unique trick or treat experience across both venues. After collecting all of your favorite candies, kids and families will be able to participate in a variety of activities such as themed arts and crafts and performances which include a special display of painted pumpkins, character appearances, and a costume parade. Tickets to the event are $10 for members and $13 for nonmembers and free for children under 2. To register, click here. The Ross Park Campus is located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton.

OCTOBER 29

Halloweekend at Ross Park Day 2: If you missed the first day of trick or treating across the Ross Park Campus or if you had so much fun you want to want to go back for more, you’re in luck. The Discovery Center and Ross Park Zoo are hosting second day of Halloweekend festivities. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 again on Sunday and will include the same activities. Tickets can be purchased here.

DICK’s House of Sport House of Halloween: The sportiest place in town is becoming the spookiest as DICK’S House of Sport prepares to turn its store into the ultimate Halloween destination. From 2 to 6 p.m., families will be able to trick or treat around the store and field, search for surprises, and embark on a Halloween adventure as they climb for candy on the rock wall. The Halloween extravaganza welcomes guests of all ages and is designed to be a safe way to spend the holiday. The event is free to attend and open to anyone who would like to join. However, registration is required and can be done by clicking here. DICK’s House of Sport is located at 629 Harry L Drive in Johnson City.

Lourdes Trunk or Treat: Join Lourdes as it hosts its first annual Lourdes Community Trunk or Treat. Find your best costume, round up your family, and head to the Lourdes Pavilion at the Oakdale Commons from 12 to 2 p.m. to check out the decorated trunks of Lourdes associate teams and collect your candy. The event is free and fun for all ages. The Lourdes Pavilion is located at 515 Reynolds Road in Johnson City.

OCTOBER 31

GFJ Library Trick or Treat: Kids can trick or treat while looking for books to borrow this Halloween at the George F. Johnson Library. The library will be hosting three time slots for trick or treating, from 10 to 11 a.m., 4 to 5 p.m., and 6:30 to 7:30. No registration is required, and the event is free for all to attend. The George F. Johnson Library is located 1001 Park Street in Endicott.

Greater Binghamton Airport Trick or Treat: The Greater Binghamton Airport Trick or Treat event is returning for another year. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., costumed children can trick or treat around the airport terminal, collecting candy from Airport Tenants. Local community organizations will also be in attendance to pass out candy. Weather permitting, tables will be located outdoors as well. The Greater Binghamton Airport is located at 2534 Airport Road in Johnson City.

Endwell UMC Trunk N Treat Halloween Party: The Endwell United Methodist Church is hosting a free, family-friendly outdoor trunk or treat event. Everyone is welcome to attend. Along with all of the treats from trunks, some food and drinks will also be available. The Endwell United Methodist Church is located at 3301 Watson Boulevard in Edwell.

Boo! at Barta Trunk or Treat: The Lee Barta Community Center is inviting trick or treaters to swing by the center to collect some goodies along their route. The free event will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The Lee Barta Community Center is located at 108 Liberty Street in Binghamton.

Johnson City Trunk or Treat: Johnson City first responders and theatre organizations have partnered for another year of Halloween fun. The Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Police Association, Goodwill Theater, The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage, and the Johnson City Neighborhood Project are hosting their free annual Johnson City Trunk or Treat at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage from 5 to 7 p.m. Kids and families will be able to trick or treat from the trunks of several organizations as they enjoy activities, trunk and costume contests, goodies, some scary stuff and some not-so-scary stuff. The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage is located at 46-48 Willow Street in Johnson City.

Owego Harvest of Treats: All ages are welcome to enjoy this year’s Harvest of Treats from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Owego. First Baptist Church is located at 228 Main Street in Owego.

Port Dickinson Trunk or Treat Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home is inviting the community to join them for an evening of candy, costumes, and cider as they say goodbye to the Halloween season. Port Dickinson’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat is free to attend and will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 in the funeral home’s parking lot. Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home is located at 737 Chenango Street in Port Dickinson.

Our Lady of Sorrows Trunk or Treat: Our Lady of Sorrows Church is welcoming trick or treaters of all ages to its annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be home to several treats and refreshments as well as fun for the whole family. Our Lady of Sorrows is located at 801 Main Street in Vestal.

City Church Presents Trunk or Treat: City Church will be handing out candy while showing off its future location at this year’s Trunk or Treat. From 6 to 8 p.m., the whole family will be able to enjoy a trunk or treat along with a variety of fun activities. The event will be held at 285 Main Street in Binghamton, the future site of City Church.

Did we miss your event?

Let us know! If there is another trick or treat/trunk or treat you’d like to share, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.