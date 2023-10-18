ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The carousel capital of the world is getting a spooky twist for the 2023 Halloween season.

The Scareousel, a beloved community tradition, is returning to George W. Johson Park in Endicott from October 27 to October 31. The carousel will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday.

Hosted by the Village of Endicott, Little Italy Endicott, the Endicott Fire Department, and New Life Ministries, Halloween lovers of all ages can enjoy a magical carousel ride with the Headless Horseman before they head home with a special treat.

On Saturday, guests can to head to the park for a day of full of fun family-friendly activities. Throughout the day, the George W. Johnson Memorial Library will host a craft table with Halloween-themed handouts followed by a costume parade beginning at 2:15 p.m. Participants can follow the Village of Endicott Fire Department as they lead the procession to New Life Ministries. From there, the church will present a free trunk or treat from 3 to 5 p.m.

As part of their community outreach mission, Little Italy Endicott is collecting a variety of winter essentials to give away to families in need around the area. The organization is currently accepting donations, which can be dropped off at the carousel or at the Endicott fire station. Anyone in need of essential items for the winter can pick them up during the event on October 28.

For more information, visit Little Italy Endicott on Facebook.

George W. Johnson Park is located at 202 Oak Hill Avenue and New Life Ministries is located at 201 Hill Avenue.