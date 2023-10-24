SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) -Rogers Environmental Education Center is inviting families to join them in celebrating New York State wildlife this Halloween.

The center is hosting Animals of Halloween, a free family friendly walking tour, on October 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event features actors and actresses dressed as animals at stops along a torch-lit trail. They will each talk about where they live, what they do, and what makes them so special. Children and families can then ask the characters questions about themselves before the group moves on to the next animal on the trail.

Everyone will end the tour at the firepit by the Rogers Visitor Center where they will be able to enjoy cider and donuts as well as live music from Jenni Larchar.

“This event is truly special and enjoyable for children of all ages. Our volunteers aren’t left out

of the fun either as they bring these animals to life in a way that’s not just entertaining, but

educational,” said Jeremy Fetzko, Rogers Center Media and Marketing Coordinator.

Walks will begin at 5 and depart every 20 minutes, with the last walk starting at 7:40.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to ensure their spot on one of the walks. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. To register, call (607) 674-4733 or email ellen@friendsofrogers.org.

Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center is a nonprofit organization that offers environmental education programs for people of all ages and abilities.

Rogers Center is located at 2721 State Highway 80 in Sherburne.