BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Everyone’s favorite frightfully funny family is coming to the big screen at Rec Park tomorrow.

Greenlight Networks is presenting a showing of The Addams Family 2 on October 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Recreation Park. The Halloween-themed movie night is free to the public and open to everyone who wishes to join.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket, your favorite movie snack, and get ready to enjoy the spooky season under the stars.

Snacks and beverages will not be provided at the event so those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own. Alcohol will not be permitted.

Ahead of the show, guests will be able to stop by the Greenlight table to learn more about fiber internet and how to they can get their home connected.

Rec Park is located at 106 Laurel Avenue in Binghamton.