(WIVT/WBGH) – Orange you glad its autumn? No October is complete without some apple cider, a hayride, and a trip to the pumpkin farm.

With the fall season officially underway, it’s time for all things pumpkin. From pumpkin donuts to pumpkin coffee to plastic pumpkins filled with candy, ’tis the season to celebrate the famous fruit.

If you’re looking to paint, cook, carve, or just pick out the perfect pumpkin this season, NewsChannel 34 has got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of local pumpkin patches, farms, and farmers markets that are sure to have you saying, “life is gourd.”

Pumpkin Farms:

For those who want to spend the day galivanting around a pumpkin patch and taking in all that the season has to offer, the following farms are for you.

Jackson’s Pumpkin Farm: For 65 years, Jackson’s has been a local tradition. At the farm, people of all ages can enjoy pumpkin-loving fun with a variety of activities, food, a giftshop and, of course, a multitude of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. Jackson’s is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 6425 State Route 17C in Endicott. You can visit their Facebook here.

Iron Kettle Farm: Iron Kettle Farm is another fall tradition across the local community. With their plethora of pumpkins, petting zoo, farmers market, giftshop, and more, guests have endless possibilities when it comes to fun on the farm. Iron Kettle is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with activities closing at 5:30. Iron Kettle is located at 707 Owego Road in Candor. Click here for more information.

Stoughton Farm: Known for their creative and ever-changing annual corn maze, a trip to Stoughton Farm is worthwhile for every member of the group. They have a large produce stand. farmers market, several pumpkins, and endless activities for kids. Stoughton Farm is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 to 10, and Sunday 9 to 5. They are located at 10898 State Route 38 in Newark Valley. Check out their website here.

Buck’s Pumpkin Patch and Flower Farm: If you love spooky season but are still holding onto the summer sun, Buck’s is for you. Though their flower field is closed for the year, guests can still enjoy the views from the farm while shopping around for pumpkins. They are also home to a corn maze, family-friendly activities, and more. Buck’s is open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are located at 460 North Road in Jefferson. Their Facebook can be found here.

Bradley Farms: Bradley Farms is a center for all of your fall needs with its ever-growing pumpkin patch, activities, corn maze, unique giftshop, and haunted hayride attraction. They host scary and not-so-scary events throughout the season, ensuring everyone has a good time at the farm. They are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Bradley Farms is located at 1543 Maple Avenue in Elmira. Click here to see more.

Smithome Farms: With U-Pick a pumpkin patch, hayride, apple cannon, and massive corn maze, Smithome Farms is a one stop shop for fall family fun that everybody will enjoy. Though it started as a dairy farm, it has been diversified by its current operators to celebrate the season with the community. The farm is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend throughout the month of October and is located at 2844 State Route 352 in Elmira. Check out their website here.

Farms and Farmers Markets:

If a “traditional” pumpkin patch just isn’t your style, visit the following locations for your weekly produce and all of your pumpkin needs.

Red Wagon Farm: Pumpkins are where it all started for Red Wagon Farm. Along with an entire patch full of pumpkins, the farm offers a variety of goods such as produce, maple syrup, eggs, firewood, and more. They also source Christmas trees in the winter as well as their own sunflowers in the summer. Red Wagon Farm is located at 2821 Day Hollow Road in Owego. Click here for more information on the farm and for their hours.

Hust Root Farm: From pumpkins to produce to homemade ice cream, Hust Root Farm offers all of your seasonal favorites. The family-run farm operates out of its store and has something that will make everyone smile. They are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and are closed on Sunday and Monday. Hust Root Farm is located at 3730 State Route 26 in Whitney Point. Check out their Facebook here.

Binghamton NY Pumpkin Farm: Hailed as Broome County’s best kept secret, Binghamton Pumpkin Farm offers a little bit of everything with their affordable pumpkins, produce, corn husks, and petting zoo. They are open Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are closed on Mondays. The farm is located at 513 Pierce Creek Rd in Binghamton. Click here to check out their Facebook.

Russell Farms: Since 1984, Russell Farms has been providing pumpkins and produce to community members, restaurants, and businesses across the Southern Tier. At their farm location, you can pick your own apples, pumpkins, crops, and more. For those who don’t want to make the trip, their retail produce stand is located in Vestal and offers all of your fruit and veggie needs as well as flowers, baked goods, cheeses, and more. The stand is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 2909 Old Vestal Road. You can visit the farm at 1488 Hawleyton Road in Brackney. Visit their site here.

Lone Maple Farm: Lone Maple Farm is celebrating their 50th anniversary this fall. They offer a plethora of products from produce and pumpkins to baked goods to canned items. Since the pandemic, Lone Maple Farm has made some significant upgrades to their services offering a virtual farmers market with curbside pickup and virtual self-checkout. They are open every day from noon to 6 p.m. are located at 2001 Hawleyton Road in Binghamton. Click here to check out their Facebook.

Frog Pond Farms: A trip to Frog Pond Farms is perfect for a fall day. The market is home to endless produce, pumpkins, homemade goods, flowers, animals, and more. They have a greenhouse full of their homegrown crops and always have a sale going on. With all that they offer, the drive worth your time. They are open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are closed on Tuesday. Frog Pond Farms is located at 2001 State Highway 7 in Afton. Visit their Facebook here.

Did we miss your favorite pumpkin patch or farmers market?

Let us know! If there is another local farm you’d like to share, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.